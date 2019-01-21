A fire broke out on Tucson's southeast side early Monday morning in the same building where a man died in a fire last Wednesday, fire officials say.
As with the Jan. 16 fire, firefighters were notified of the fire by a resident at a nearby apartment building, who saw flames and smoke coming from the abandoned building near East 29th Street and Swan Road at about 1 a.m., according to a Tucson Fire press release.
The release says firefighters saw flames coming off the roof upon arrival and contained the fire within seven minutes.
No victims were located, and no firefighters were injured.
The man who died in last week's fire appeared to be sleeping in the abandoned building when the fire started. Police have identified the man, but are not yet releasing his identity to the public.
Police and fire officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire. There is no more information at this time.