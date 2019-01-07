Early-morning commuters are being warned to be cautious this morning due to areas of dense fog.
The National Weather Service in Tucson says the warning affects areas of Tucson, Benson, Safford and Sierra Vista.
Flights out of Tucson were being grounded early this morning due to the fog, and passengers were being asked to check with their airline about delays.
The fog warning is in effect until 9 a.m.
Drivers should slow down, use low beams and give themselves extra braking distance, officials say.
REMINDER: There's dense fog on I-10 and I-19 in Tucson.