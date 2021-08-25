Get local and national breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox

If you're wanting to stay informed on all things Tucson — and all things national — the Arizona Daily Star has you covered.

Sign up for our News Alerts email newsletter to get breaking and trending stories sent to your inbox. We typically send several emails a day with news stories you need to know.

Local topics include coverage of city and county meetings, updates related to COVID-19, crime and public safety, plus lots more.

Sign up to get the free news alerts email here. (And while you're there, sign up for any other newsletters that might catch your eye!)