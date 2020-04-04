Gift card program supporting downtown Tucson businesses takes off

The Downtown Tucson Partnership is offering free money to patrons wanting to support their favorite downtown businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Friday, nearly half of 1,000 available gift cards, worth $25 each, have been purchased to support more than 50 businesses. The nonprofit organization is adding an additional $10 to each card for free.

The organization says the $35,000 investment will go directly to the area businesses "when they need it most." The list includes restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas and gyms.

Patrons can take advantage of the Gift Card Incentive Program here.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.