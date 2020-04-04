You are the owner of this article.
Gift card program supporting downtown Tucson businesses takes off

Downtown Tucson Partnership

The Downtown Tucson Partnership is offering free money to patrons wanting to support their favorite downtown businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since Friday, nearly half of 1,000 available gift cards, worth $25 each, have been purchased to support more than 50 businesses. The nonprofit organization is adding an additional $10 to each card for free. 

The organization says the $35,000 investment will go directly to the area businesses "when they need it most." The list includes restaurants, museums, breweries, boutiques, hotels, grocers, spas and gyms.

Patrons can take advantage of the Gift Card Incentive Program here. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

