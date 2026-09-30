Secretary of State recorded debate featuring candidates Adrian Fontes and Alexander Kolodin.
RECORDING: 2026 Arizona General Election Debates: Secretary of State
- Arizona Daily Star
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Secretary of State recorded debate featuring candidates Adrian Fontes and Alexander Kolodin.
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