Supervisor Miller surrounded in plexiglass

A plexiglass barrier was built around Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller’s desk for Tuesday’s meeting.
Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry had sent a memo last week asking for notice from supervisors who were not going to wear masks, as required by county policy, to install the glass shields.
Miller also did not wear a mask at the meeting earlier this month.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.