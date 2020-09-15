 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supervisor Miller surrounded in plexiglass

Supervisor Miller surrounded in plexiglass

A plexiglass barrier was built around Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller’s desk for Tuesday’s meeting.

Pima County administrator Chuck Huckleberry had sent a memo last week asking for notice from supervisors who were not going to wear masks, as required by county policy, to install the glass shields.

Miller also did not wear a mask at the meeting earlier this month.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News