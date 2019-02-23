A 83-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash while trying to exit from Interstate 19 in Green Valley Saturday afternoon, officials say.
Green Valley Fire Department crews were dispatched to the Esperanza Road off ramp of northbound I-19 at about 3:22 p.m. for an overturned vehicle, a department news release said.
They found the Green Valley woman trapped inside. Crews determined she died in the crash.
A fire department official said the driver may have lost control of the vehicle while exciting I-19 and failed to stop at the Esperanza intersection.
The vehicle appears to have hit the retaining wall and flipped near a flood drainage area filled with water from yesterday's snow storm.
Pima County Sheriff's Department Traffic Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.