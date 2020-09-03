Gunfire damaging electrical equipment on Tucson's southeast side

Someone has been shooting at power lines on Tucson's southeast side and authorities are on the hunt for the culprits.
The FBI has teamed up with local law enforcement after two incidents recently came to light in the Rita Ranch area, Tucson Electric Power said in a news release.
In one case, several transmission towers southeast of South Houghton Road and Interstate 10 were damaged by bullets.
Another instance occurred a few miles away, southeast of South Rita Road and I-10, TEP said.
Authorities are "urging local residents to report any shooting or suspicious activity around electrical equipment," the news release said.
Tampering with interstate transmission lines is a federal crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999 or file a report online at tips.fbi.gov
