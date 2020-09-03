 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gunfire damaging electrical equipment on Tucson's southeast side
top story

Gunfire damaging electrical equipment on Tucson's southeast side

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity around electrical equipment can call the FBI or submit a tip online

  • Updated

The FBI is investigating damage to electrical equipment owned by Tucson Electric Power.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Someone has been shooting at power lines on Tucson's southeast side and authorities are on the hunt for the culprits.

The FBI has teamed up with local law enforcement after two incidents recently came to light in the Rita Ranch area, Tucson Electric Power said in a news release.

In one case, several transmission towers southeast of South Houghton Road and Interstate 10 were damaged by bullets.

Another instance occurred a few miles away, southeast of South Rita Road and I-10, TEP said.

Authorities are "urging local residents to report any shooting or suspicious activity around electrical equipment," the news release said.

Tampering with interstate transmission lines is a federal crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI in Phoenix at (623) 466-1999 or file a report online at tips.fbi.gov

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GRAPHIC VIDEO: Tucson police video shows officer fatally shooting 17-year-old after robbery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News