Motorists should prepare for delays on Interstate 10 between Miracle Mile and Ruthrauff Road as crews continue pavement work Monday night.
There will be alternating lane closures on westbound I-10 from 7:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the rest of the week. Crews began their work Sunday night.
The westbound road remains open but "up to three lanes will be closed each night through the work zone," the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Crews may also close the on and off ramps between Ruthrauff and Miracle Mile. Motorists will need to use an alternate ramp. The westbound frontage road remains open.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.