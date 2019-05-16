A Pima County road improvement project on West Valencia Road may cause minor delays this weekend, officials say.
Beginning Friday, there will be intermittent closures on Valencia between South Vahalla Road and South Iberia Avenue. The project should last from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until Friday, May 24.
"The work will consist of spreading lime on the prepared grade to stabilize and improve the workability of the soil, then water will be added to help compact it to a maximum density until the next lift or layer is added," a county news release said.
Motorists should use caution and watch for personnel in the area.