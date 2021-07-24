House fire that killed mom likely started attacker's decline

The mental and emotional decline of the man who went on a deadly rampage in a Tucson neighborhood last weekend is bookended by a pair of house fires, investigators say.

In January, Leslie Scarlett’s mother, Ruth Monica Scarlett Webb, was killed in a house fire on East Irene Vista, the same street where firefighters and neighbors came under attack Sunday. A few months later, Richard Harwell Jr. died of complications from the same house fire, records show.

Scarlett, 35, was seriously burned trying to save his mother and Harwell from the burning home. He was hospitalized for weeks.

Faulty wiring was later determined to be the case of the fatal fire.

The house fire appears to have triggered a decline in Scarlett’s mental health, police said late this week, as they worked to figure out the details and motive for Scarlett shooting his girlfriend, Jennifer A. Fells, then setting the house on fire. Scarlett then shot two EMTs at a nearby park before he returned to the burning house and opened fire on firefighters and neighbors, shooting neighbor Corey Saunders to death.

Scarlett was critically wounded in a gunfight with a police officer and died Wednesday.