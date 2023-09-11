The Tucson Fire Department responded to two separate fires at the same house Sunday and Monday, officials said.

The first call to a house in the 1000 block of East 24th Street, near East 22nd Street and South Park Avenue, occurred at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, the Tucson Fire Department said Monday in a news release.

The blaze was under control by 9:04 p.m. No one was injured.

Firefighters were called to the same location at 7:27 a.m. Monday. Firefighters were on the scene by 7:30 a.m. and declared the blaze under control at 8:44 a.m. There were no injuries.