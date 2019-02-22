lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Interstate 10 eastbound is reopened after being closed near Vail, due to a crash at around 1 p.m. Friday, officials say.

The interstate was closed at milepost 281, at the State Route 83 junction, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This was a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries reported, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. The westbound lanes were unaffected. 

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara