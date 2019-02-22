Interstate 10 eastbound is reopened after being closed near Vail, due to a crash at around 1 p.m. Friday, officials say.
The interstate was closed at milepost 281, at the State Route 83 junction, according to a press release from the Arizona Department of Transportation.
This was a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries reported, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. The westbound lanes were unaffected.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
