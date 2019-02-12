ADOT

Eastbound Interstate 10 has just reopened after a partial shut down due to an accident, but traffic may still be slow for a bit, officials say.

The left lane of eastbound I-10 was closed at Palo Verde Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic backups. 

Public safety officials says motorists can exit the I-10 at Park Avenue and use East Benson Highway to avoid delays.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara