Eastbound Interstate 10 has just reopened after a partial shut down due to an accident, but traffic may still be slow for a bit, officials say.
The left lane of eastbound I-10 was closed at Palo Verde Tuesday afternoon, causing major traffic backups.
Public safety officials says motorists can exit the I-10 at Park Avenue and use East Benson Highway to avoid delays.
UPDATE: I-10 EB at MP 264 near Palo Verde has reopened. #aztraffic #tucson https://t.co/J3VpH0w9ah— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 12, 2019