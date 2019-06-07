Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in the intersection of Ina and La Cholla.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

The intersection of West Ina Road and North La Cholla Boulevard is currently closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash, officials say.

The crash happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday and involved a truck and a motorcycle, according to Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Daniel Jelineo.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, Jelineo said.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene. It's currently unknown how the crash happened. 

No further information has been released. Drivers should avoid the area.

