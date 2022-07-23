Increased thunderstorm chances in Tucson this weekend

Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to increase this weekend for southeastern Arizona, bringing heavier rainfall amounts and risks of flash flooding.

Due to a push of moisture this weekend, Tucson is expected to see temperatures drop and thunderstorm chances increase, the NWS said. The storms will also be capable of dangerous lightening, damaging wind, flash flooding and blowing dust, NWS said.

According to the NWS, there are also better chances of overnight activity once we get into a moister environment as opposed to just our typical afternoon storms.

Heavy rain in Tucson isn’t expected to stop after this weekend. The NWS predicts that rain activity will continue into the early parts of next week as well.

