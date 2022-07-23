 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Increased thunderstorm chances in Tucson this weekend

A lightning bolt hits in the valley as an afternoon monsoon storm rolls over east central Tucson, Ariz., July 22, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Shower and thunderstorm activity is expected to increase this weekend for southeastern Arizona, bringing heavier rainfall amounts and risks of flash flooding.

Due to a push of moisture this weekend, Tucson is expected to see temperatures drop and thunderstorm chances increase, the NWS said. The storms will also be capable of dangerous lightening, damaging wind, flash flooding and blowing dust, NWS said.

According to the NWS, there are also better chances of overnight activity once we get into a moister environment as opposed to just our typical afternoon storms.

Heavy rain in Tucson isn’t expected to stop after this weekend. The NWS predicts that rain activity will continue into the early parts of next week as well.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Mike Pence, Gov. Ducey speak at Taylor Robson campaign event

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News