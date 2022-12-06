 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Interactive Map: Find Pima County's public libraries

Pima County Library

Jon Lubliner peruses through the stacks for a book at the Sahuarita Branch of the Pima County Public Library on its opening day, Sept. 7, 2021, at 670 W. Sahuarita Road.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star 2021

With Pima County's COVID-19 level listed as "high" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 26 public libraries are offering free at-home test kits.

This interactive map shows the locations of each library and its phone number. Those seeking test kits can call ahead to check availability before heading to one of the 26 locations. 

