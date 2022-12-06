Interactive Map: Find Pima County's public libraries

With Pima County's COVID-19 level listed as "high" by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all 26 public libraries are offering free at-home test kits.
This interactive map shows the locations of each library and its phone number. Those seeking test kits can call ahead to check availability before heading to one of the 26 locations.
Pascal Albright
Pascal (They/Them) joined the Arizona Daily Star in 2022 as a digital producer. Their background in alternative digital journalism excites them about the digital stories being produced.