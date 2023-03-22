A baby javelina and mother hurriedly cross the street with a large squadron in Suffolk Hills near Oracle and Magee roads in Oro Valley on Monday afternoon.
Newborns up to three months old are red-brown or tan and are called “reds.” Litters are born anytime but usually born from November to March. The coming months will see coyote pups, bobcat kittens, and then deer fawns being born, said Mark Hart of Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Deer and javelina mothers may leave their offspring unattended to feed, so every year AGFD cautions the public against “rescuing” them because they are “abandoned.”
Videos: Southern Arizona wildlife caught on camera
Golf course coyotes howl at sunset in northwest Tucson
Downtown Tucson got a rare visit from a wild coatimundi.
Just an ordinary bike ride ... following a bear
Bobcats play in Tucson backyard
Watch now: Bear sightings reported around Pima County
Watch now: Bobcats playing on an Oro Valley Golf Course
Watch now: Mountain Lion strolls outside home in Tucson Foothills
Watch Now: Trail cameras catch mountain lions at Tucson home.
Watch now: Family of bears takes a stroll in southeastern Arizona
Watch Now: Mountain lion roaming in the Coronado National Memorial
Watch now: Ding, dong! Bobcat filmed by front door camera in Tucson
Watch now: Bear captured in Sierra Vista neighborhood, released
Watch now: A cool cat takes a cool nap in the Foothills
Watch now: Young bear seen in NW Tucson captured and released
Watch now: Bear spotted rummaging through trash can in Oro Valley
Watch now: Bobcat's breakfast near Oro Valley
Watch now: Breakfast with the deer on Tumamoc
Watch now: Bobcat kitten plays with mother behind Tucson residence
Watch now: Rescued porcupine released back into wild
Watch now: Bobcat kittens play in a dry fountain
Watch now: Bobcat stops by Tucson waterhole for an overnight drink
Watch Now: Collared bobcat raises kittens in Tucson neighborhood
Watch now: Javelina family takes an evening stroll in midtown Tucson
Bobcat plays with its kitten in Tucson backyard
Watch now: Mountain lion seen up-close on camera outside Tucson home
Watch now: Bobcats in love in the Tucson area
Watch Now: Family of deer eating breakfast on Tumamoc Hill
Watch now: A hummingbird plays in the sprinkler
Watch now: Breakfast time for the Quail family in the Tucson area
Watch now: Frequent visitor to northwest Tucson home munches on meal worms
Watch now: Playful lizards visit a Tucson back yard
Watch now: Startled mountain lion at Loews Ventana Canyon
Watch now: A true lounge lizard in Tucson
Watch now: A spotted skunk threatens the worst at Saguaro National Park
Watch now: Bobcat makes himself at home
Watch now: Mountain lion outside a home in the Tucson Mountain foothills
Watch now: Family of bobcats spotted in Foothills back yard
Watch now: Backpacker’s intense standoff with mountain lion near Tucson
Watch now: Javelina rescued from trash can in Foothills neighborhood
Watch now: Owl takes a bath in trough on Tucson's northwest side
Watch now: Coyote pups play in front yard near Tucson Estates
Bighorn sheep scatter in Catalina Mountains during aerial survey
Counting sheep: Arizona Game and Fish to survey bighorns near Tucson
Watch now: Bears splish-splash at springs in Rincon Mountains east of Tucson
Watch now: Bobcat vs. snake in Tucson yard
Watch now: Bighorn sheep enjoy post-monsoon greenery near Tucson
Watch now: Bear has a rub-a-dub in watering hole near Tucson
Releasing bobcats for research
Research project continues tracking Tucson's urban bobcats
Watch Now: Bobcat Sadie and a friend drink from a backyard fountain.
Watch now: Javelina mama and babies
Contact Rick Wiley at rwiley@tucson.com