Border Patrol agents arrested a Kansas man on suspicion of human smuggling after two illegal immigrants were found hiding in his vehicle at the Interstate 19 checkpoint south of Tucson, according to Customs and Border Protection.
The agency said the driver and passenger of a Dodge Ram pickup truck were sent to a secondary inspection Tuesday. While questioning them, agents found a third person hiding under the rear bench seat of the truck. Agents determined the passenger and person found hiding under the seat were in the country illegally.
The truck was also reported stolen.
Agents arrested the driver, a 33-year-old man from Kingman, Kansas, on suspicion of human smuggling. The two passengers were arrested for immigration violations. The truck was turned over to the Department of Public Safety.