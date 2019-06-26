A serious crash closed the intersection of South Kolb Road and East Escalante Road Wednesday night, officials said.
The east side Tucson intersection closed after a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, the Tucson Police Department said. Traffic is being diverted and the department is asking drivers to use a different route.
This story is developing. No other information was available at this time.
🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) June 27, 2019
The intersection of S. Kolb Rd & E. Escalante Rd is completely shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision with serious injuries. Traffic is being diverted. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/yX4FslR1yt