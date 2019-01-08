Deadly crash closes lanes of Interstate 10 in Cochise County

A fatal crash involving several vehicles closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near San Simon early Tuesday.

 Arizona Department of Public Safety

The westbound Interstate 10 near San Simon, in Cochise County, is re-opened after a fatal crash caused the highway to close early this morning, officials say.

The crash caused one fatality, said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper Kameron Lee. A semi-trailer truck and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, which happened at 3:18 a.m. The semi caught fire.

Officials haven't released the victim's identity or any details, other than to say the victim was from out of state. No one else involved was transported for injuries, officials said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no more information at this time. 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara