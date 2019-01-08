The westbound Interstate 10 near San Simon, in Cochise County, is re-opened after a fatal crash caused the highway to close early this morning, officials say.
🚨Traffic 🚨 A multi-vehicle, fatal crash has closed w/b I-10 near San Simon, in Cochise County. Traffic is exiting at MP 382 and is being routed through San Simon. Traffic will re-enter at MP 378. No ETA to re-open. pic.twitter.com/9MrWfdXWAs— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 8, 2019
The crash caused one fatality, said Department of Public Safety spokesperson Trooper Kameron Lee. A semi-trailer truck and one other vehicle were involved in the crash, which happened at 3:18 a.m. The semi caught fire.
Officials haven't released the victim's identity or any details, other than to say the victim was from out of state. No one else involved was transported for injuries, officials said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation. There is no more information at this time.