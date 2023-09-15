If you saw a bright streak of light in the sky Thursday night, you witnessed a satellite launched more than 600 miles from Tucson.

The "Alpha Rocket" launched by Firefly Aerospace took off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base around 7 p.m. as part of the U.S. Space Force mission "Victus Nox," according to a social media post shared by Firefly Aerospace.

A similar sighting was documented by Tucsonans in October, when a SpaceX rocket was launched from the same Space Force base.