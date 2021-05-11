Man, 24, killed in weekend traffic crash in Tucson

A 24-year-old man was killed in a weekend vehicle crash on Tucson’s west side, police said.

Dennis Edward Agnew died at the scene of the 1 p.m. wreck on Sunday, May 9, at West Prince and North Romero roads, the Tucson Police Department said.

Agnew was a passenger in a white Ford truck that turned left across the path of a black Jeep, TPD said.

Both drivers, and an unspecified number of additional truck passengers, were injured and taken to a hospital. Their current conditions were not immediately available.

Evidence so far suggests the truck’s driver failed to yield and the Jeep driver was traveling at “potentially excessive speed,” police said.

Neither driver was impaired at the time, TPD said. The investigation is ongoing.

