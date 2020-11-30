 Skip to main content
Man, 88, found dead in Tucson home after fire put out
Autopsy being conducted to see how man died

Tucson Fire

Tucson firefighters found an 88-year-old man dead inside his home after putting out a fire there Saturday.

The Tucson Fire Department responded around 9 p.m. Nov. 28 to a report of fire in the in the 2800 block of East Ohio Street, said Michael Colaianni, a fire department spokesman.

The elderly man was living in a structure that was separate from the main dwelling. The man had family living nearby but the family didn’t know about the fire, Colaianni said.

The cause of the blaze is undetermined. An autopsy is being done to find out what killed the man. His name was not released.

