A man serving 70 years for a Tucson rape and attempted murder has died of an apparent suicide, Arizona prison officials say.
Cody Williams, 41, was found unresponsive in his cell Monday at the state prison in Florence, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections.
Williams was taken to the prison's medical facility where he was pronounced dead.
Williams had been in prison since 1995. He was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping, sexual assault, aggravated assault, arson of an occupied structure, theft and burglary, the department says.