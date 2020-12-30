Man crossing Tucson street fatally struck by car

A man crossing a busy street after dark on Tucson’s south side was struck and killed by a car Monday, police said.
The victim was not in a crosswalk when he died near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
Officers who arrived around 8 p.m. Dec. 28 found the pedestrian in the road. Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him but he was declared dead at the scene, TPD said.
Witnesses told traffic detectives the man was crossing Campbell Avenue from east to west when he was struck by a southbound silver Ford Fusion.
The Fusion driver remained at the scene and was tested by a DUI officer who found the driver was not impaired.
The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.