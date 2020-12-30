 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man crossing Tucson street fatally struck by car
alert top story

Man crossing Tucson street fatally struck by car

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man crossing a busy street after dark on Tucson’s south side was struck and killed by a car Monday, police said.

The victim was not in a crosswalk when he died near South Campbell Avenue and East Irvington Road, the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers who arrived around 8 p.m. Dec. 28 found the pedestrian in the road. Tucson Fire Department paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him but he was declared dead at the scene, TPD said.

Witnesses told traffic detectives the man was crossing Campbell Avenue from east to west when he was struck by a southbound silver Ford Fusion.

The Fusion driver remained at the scene and was tested by a DUI officer who found the driver was not impaired.

The victim’s name is being withheld until his family is notified. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Diocese of Tucson takes part in bell ringing in memory of victims of COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News