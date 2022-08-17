 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies after crashing vehicle into concrete wall in Green Valley

Crash, Green Valley, 2022

The Interstate 19 northbound on and off ramps at Esperanza Boulevard are closed in Green Valley after one person was injured in a crash on Friday afternoon. The vehicle using the off ramp on I-19 lost control and crashed, Green Valley Fire District said. Units extricated the victim and took them to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.East and westbound Esperanza Boulevard is also closed between Los Olmos and Abrego Drive.

A man has died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete wall in Green Valley last week.

On Aug. 12 just after noon, Pima County sheriff deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 19 near Esperanza Boulevard. Upon arriving, they found James Schmitt, 73, in a vehicle that struck a concrete wall at the top of an embankment.

The Green Valley Fire Department said the driver of the vehicle lost control when using the off ramp at Esperanza Boulevard. Units extricated Schmitt and took him to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic Unit detectives have taken over the investigation. Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision, the sheriff’s department said.

