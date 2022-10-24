 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in apartment fire on Tucson's southeast side

A man died in an apartment fire on Sunday, Oct. 23, on Tucson's southeast side.

One person died in an apartment fire Sunday afternoon on the southeast side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the Overlook Apartments in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road, south of East 22nd Street, for a fire shortly after 3 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Tucson Fire Department.

Smoke was coming from a first-floor apartment, the statement said. Firefighters entered the apartment and put out a fire in a bedroom and bathroom. The fire was reported under control at about 3:40 p.m.

Inside the apartment, firefighters found a man between a bed and closet. The man was declared dead at the scene. Fire officials are working to determine a cause of the fire.

