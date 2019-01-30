A man died when his motorcycle went off the side of a mountainous road near Saguaro National Park Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
At about 3 p.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a serious motorcycle crash near Picture Rocks and Wade Road, said Deputy James Allerton.
Randy Davis, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, Allerton said.
Traffic detectives are investigating the cause for the motorcycle leaving the road.
Drivers should avoid the area.
No additional information was released.