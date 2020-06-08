Man facing arson charges in blaze on Tucson's northwest side

A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges, accused of causing a structure fire on Tucson's northwest side.
Joshua Hall was arrested on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage following the blaze in the 4100 block of North Nidito Street, near West Roger and North Flowing Wells roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies who responded to assist at scene "discovered that the origin of the fire was suspicious, a news release said.
Further details were not immediately available.
