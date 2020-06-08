Man facing arson charges in blaze on Tucson's northwest side
top story

Man facing arson charges in blaze on Tucson's northwest side

  • Updated

Joshua Hall

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges, accused of causing a structure fire on Tucson's northwest side.

Joshua Hall was arrested on suspicion of arson of an occupied structure, third-degree burglary and criminal damage following the blaze in the 4100 block of North Nidito Street, near West Roger and North Flowing Wells roads, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies who responded to assist at scene "discovered that the origin of the fire was suspicious, a news release said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News