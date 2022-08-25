 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man fatally struck by vehicle on Tucson's south side.

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side early Wednesday.

On Aug. 24 just after 1:30 a.m., Tucson police responded to a report about a collision involving a male pedestrian in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway, near East Corona Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld, pending kin notification.

Evidence indicated that a silver 2010 Mercury Milan was traveling south on Nogales Highway when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, police said. It was determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police said jaywalking by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the crash.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Food insecurity now affects quarter of population in Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News