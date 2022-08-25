Man fatally struck by vehicle on Tucson's south side.

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side early Wednesday.

On Aug. 24 just after 1:30 a.m., Tucson police responded to a report about a collision involving a male pedestrian in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway, near East Corona Road. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld, pending kin notification.

Evidence indicated that a silver 2010 Mercury Milan was traveling south on Nogales Highway when the vehicle struck the pedestrian, police said. It was determined that the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation. The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police said jaywalking by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in the crash.