Man found dead after fire at Tucson home

A man was found dead after Tucson firefighters put out a house fire on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.
At 3:12 a.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 4400 block of E. Glenn St., near North Swan Road, for reports of a house fire that began in a front bedroom. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames from the south side of the property, a tweet from TFD said.
The fire was called under control at 3:33 a.m. While searching the home firefighters found the body of a man in his 70s, the tweet said.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected.
