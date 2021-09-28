Man injured when truck hit by train on Tucson's south side

A man was injured when the truck he was driving was struck by a train Tuesday morning, Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies arrived around 11:30 a.m. south of the intersection of South Nogales Highway and South Old Nogales Highway after reports of a train hitting a vehicle were called in. They found a truck with a single male individual in it, alive.

Rural Metro Fire took the unidentified man to a Tucson-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear what direction the truck was heading. It's also unclear if he was attempting to beat the train across the tracks or if the vehicle somehow got stuck on the tracks.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.