 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured when truck hit by train on Tucson's south side
top story

Man injured when truck hit by train on Tucson's south side

Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was injured when the truck he was driving was struck by a train Tuesday morning, Pima County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Deputies arrived around 11:30 a.m. south of the intersection of South Nogales Highway and South Old Nogales Highway after reports of a train hitting a vehicle were called in. They found a truck with a single male individual in it, alive.

Rural Metro Fire took the unidentified man to a Tucson-area hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear what direction the truck was heading. It's also unclear if he was attempting to beat the train across the tracks or if the vehicle somehow got stuck on the tracks.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the architect behind some of Tucson's most historic buildings

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News