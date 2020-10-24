 Skip to main content
Man struck twice, killed while riding scooter west of Tucson Friday night

Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was struck and killed in a vehicle collision while riding a Razor scooter in the Tucson Estates area Friday night, authorities say. 

Shortly before 10 p.m., Christopher Dering, 33, was riding on South San Joaquin Road at Tree Frog Trail, near West Bopp Road, when a southbound truck struck him followed by a northbound vehicle. 

Dering was declared dead at the scene, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. 

Both drivers remained at the scene. No citations have been issued as of Saturday afternoon, the department said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

