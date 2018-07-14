Tucson Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say robbed a Bank of America on the city's east side.
On Friday, police say the man entered the bank at 7077 E. Tanque Verde Rd. and demanded money from one of the bank tellers just before 6 p.m.
He fled with an unknown amount of money in a blue mini-van, a police news release said.
The man is said to be in his 30s or 40s and around 5-feet-10-inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.