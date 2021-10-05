Man wounded in Tucson police shooting

A man was hospitalized after an exchange of gunfire with Tucson police Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
No police officer was wounded.
The incident started about 2:45 p.m. on East Fort Lowell Road near North Stone Avenue.
Details about what led to the gunfire had not been released by police Tuesday evening,
Traffic in the area was restricted well into the late afternoon.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
