This map depicts evictions filed by landlords in Pima County Consolidated Justice Court between February 2014 and July 2018.

Use the drop-down menu to see the eviction filings that resulted in an actual eviction, and those that ended in either a settlement or a dismissal by the justice court judge.

Click here to read our 3-part series about evictions in Pima County

Contact reporter Emily Bregel at ebregel@tucson.com or 573-4233. On Twitter: @EmilyBregel