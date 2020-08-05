Marana's blueprint for growth gets overwhelming OK

Marana voters overwhelmingly supported a new general plan aimed at accommodating another 25,000 people in their already booming town by 2040.
About 77% of those whose ballots have been counted so far approved the plan, with about 23% opposed, as of Wednesday afternoon.
The plan creates five "growth areas" along Interstate 10 to handle the bulk of newcomers expected to arrive in Marana over the next 20 years.
It sets aside the long-contested Tortolita Preserve on 2,400 acres of state land near the Dove Mountain development on the town's north side.
And it calls for creation of a major open space plan and for protection of wildlife corridors, without specifics on which ones.
But it's an open question when that and 19 other plans covering transportation, water, culture, public safety and other issues that were called for in the new general plan will be done. That's due to town budget cuts caused by the coronavirus' impact on sales tax revenue.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.