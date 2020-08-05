You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marana's blueprint for growth gets overwhelming OK

Marana's blueprint for growth gets overwhelming OK

  • Updated

The general plan lays out a blueprint for continued growth in parts of Marana that straddle Interstate 10 for 18 miles.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Marana voters overwhelmingly supported a new general plan aimed at accommodating another 25,000 people in their already booming town by 2040.

About 77% of those whose ballots have been counted so far approved the plan, with about 23% opposed, as of Wednesday afternoon. 

The plan creates five "growth areas" along Interstate 10 to handle the bulk of newcomers expected to arrive in Marana over the next 20 years.

It sets aside the long-contested Tortolita Preserve on 2,400 acres of state land near the Dove Mountain development on the town's north side.

And it calls for creation of a major open space plan and for protection of wildlife corridors, without specifics on which ones.

But it's an open question when that and 19 other plans covering transportation, water, culture, public safety and other issues that were called for in the new general plan will be done. That's due to town budget cuts caused by the coronavirus' impact on sales tax revenue.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A summer day in Tucson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News