Metal spikes found on trail in Catalina Mountains
top story

Metal spikes found on trail in Catalina Mountains

  • Updated

Sharp metal spikes have been found planed on trails in the Catalina Mountains, Arizona wildlife officials said.

 Arizona Game and Fish Department

Someone has been planting illegal spikes in the ground in a section of the Santa Catalina Mountains, state authorities said Tuesday.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is warning hikers, horseback riders and off-road drivers to be on the lookout for booby traps after nails and other sharp metal objects were found poking out of the ground near Edwin Road and Charouleau Gap Trail on the north side of the Catalinas near the SaddleBrooke community, the agency said on its Twitter site.

Photos on the site show the objects pointing several inches above ground, posing a potential danger to passersby.

Game and Fish is asking anyone who comes across such activity to contact the agency at (623) 236-7201.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News