A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night when Tucson police say he was going too fast to negotiate a curve on the city's east side and slammed into a light pole.

Nathaniel Petrush, 25, was riding a 2021 Royal Enfield 650 west on East 22nd Street near South Wilmot Road about 10:45 p.m. when he lost control, drove onto the sidewalk then crashed into a light pole, Tucson police said Sunday in a news release.

Traffic detectives say Petrush was driving at a speed "greater than reasonable or prudent," when he crashed.

Petrush was declared dead at the crash scene. He was wearing a helmet, the release said.

The wreck remains under investigation.