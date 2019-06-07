A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night in a crash on Tucson's southwest side, an official said.
Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Mission Road at Irvington Place, said Deputy Daniel Jelineo, a Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman.
Detectives have not determined if speed or impairments were factors in the crash, Jelineo said.
Motorists should use caution in the area as detectives will be investigating for the next couple of hours.