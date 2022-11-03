Multiple bear sightings reported across Tucson metro area

Multiple bear sightings have been reported across Pima County this week.

Since Monday, bear sightings have been reported in Oro Valley, Tucson, Green Valley Sahuarita as well as Hereford in Cochise County, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

Bears bulk up in the fall before bedding down for the winter, the agency said. A Game and Fish video shows a bear foraging for acorns or pecans.

Go to BearWise.org for safety tips.

Call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201 to report a bear sighting.