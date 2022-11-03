 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Multiple bear sightings reported across Tucson metro area

In a video captured by AZGFD, a bear can be seen foraging for acorns or pecans.

 Courtesy of the Arizona Game and Fish Department

Multiple bear sightings have been reported across Pima County this week.

Since Monday, bear sightings have been reported in Oro Valley, Tucson, Green Valley Sahuarita as well as Hereford in Cochise County, the Arizona Game and Fish Department said.

Bears bulk up in the fall before bedding down for the winter, the agency said. A Game and Fish video shows a bear foraging for acorns or pecans. 

Go to BearWise.org for safety tips.

Call Game and Fish at 623-236-7201 to report a bear sighting.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

