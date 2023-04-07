Idaho-based Gyro Shack, which serves up Greek staples in a "fast-causal" setting, is opening its first out-of-state location in Tucson on Friday, April 14.

The new restaurant, located at 5775 E. Broadway Blvd., will offer eight different gyros — which can also be made as salads or rice bowls — and Mediterranean-inspired sides such as pita with tzatziki, hummus, Greek fries and baklava for dessert.

Gyro Shack was founded in 2010 and currently has six locations in the Boise area. The new location across from Tucson's Park Place Mall is the first to open outside of Idaho.

The soft opening on April 14 will be followed by an official opening later this month.