A possible hazmat situation caused the evacuation of the Arizona Department of Economic Security building on Tucson's north side Thursday afternoon, an official said.
At about 2:40 p.m., Northwest Fire District crews responded to reports of an odor described as rotten eggs, which is consistent with a possible natural gas leak, according to Cpt. Brian Keeley, a district spokesman.
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Firefighters conducted a full sweep of the building at 2255 W. Ina Road and found no evidence of a hazardous substance or threat inside, Keeley said.
Units cleared the scene at about 4:15 p.m.