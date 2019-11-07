lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A possible hazmat situation caused the evacuation of the Arizona Department of Economic Security building on Tucson's north side Thursday afternoon, an official said.

At about 2:40 p.m., Northwest Fire District crews responded to reports of an odor described as rotten eggs, which is consistent with a possible natural gas leak, according to Cpt. Brian Keeley, a district spokesman.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Firefighters conducted a full sweep of the building at 2255 W. Ina Road and found no evidence of a hazardous substance or threat inside, Keeley said.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Units cleared the scene at about 4:15 p.m.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.