One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a four-vehicle collision involving a semi- truck on Tucson's west side Monday morning, police say.
Only minor injuries were reported for the other motorists involved in the incident on West 22nd Street near Interstate 10, according to the Tucson Police Department.
At least two traffic lights were also damaged in the incident. The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m.
Police say there are no significant road closures as of early Monday afternoon.