Tucson police respond to a four-vehicle collision involving a semi truck, SUV and a four door sedan on the west side of I-10 on S. Freeway and W. 22nd St. Only minor injuries were reported.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

One person was taken to a hospital as a precaution after a four-vehicle collision involving a semi- truck on Tucson's west side Monday morning, police say.

Only minor injuries were reported for the other motorists involved in the incident on West 22nd Street near Interstate 10, according to the Tucson Police Department.

At least two traffic lights were also damaged in the incident. The crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. 

Police say there are no significant road closures as of early Monday afternoon.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.