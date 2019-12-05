Dancers perform at the Tucson Nordic Festival.

 Courtesy Tucson Nordic Fest

Tucsonans can get the full Scandinavian experience this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the annual Nordic Fair, to be held at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St.

Now in its 38th year, the event is put on by the Nordic Guild (a local group of regional clubs and organizations, including the Finnish-American Club of Tucson), and features everything Scandinavian, from traditional dance and cuisine to crafts and collectibles from the region.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Take your photo on an old fashioned sled or look into buying a Tomte Pillow, pillows that are made in Tucson that come with different Scandinavian and winter-themed designs.

The Nordic Fair is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit tucsonnordicfair.com for more information.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Reporter

Gerald received his journalism degree from the University of Maryland. He has been with the Star for 16 years and has covered a variety of beats. Currently, he divides his time between the presentation desk and as a member of the digital team.