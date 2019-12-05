Tucsonans can get the full Scandinavian experience this Saturday, Dec. 7, at the annual Nordic Fair, to be held at Streams in the Desert Lutheran Church, 5360 E. Pima St.
Now in its 38th year, the event is put on by the Nordic Guild (a local group of regional clubs and organizations, including the Finnish-American Club of Tucson), and features everything Scandinavian, from traditional dance and cuisine to crafts and collectibles from the region.
Take your photo on an old fashioned sled or look into buying a Tomte Pillow, pillows that are made in Tucson that come with different Scandinavian and winter-themed designs.
The Nordic Fair is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit tucsonnordicfair.com for more information.