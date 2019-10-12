Tucson Police Department

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Valencia Road Saturday night, officials said. 

Eastbound Valencia Road closed between 12th Avenue and Sixth Avenue for a few hours as a result of the crash. 

Tucson police responded to a report of the crash at 6:45 p.m., said Officer Frank Magos, Tucson Police Department spokesman. The pedestrian is an adult male, Magos said. 

Tucson police officers are investigating the incident. The driver remained on scene after the crash, Magos said. The road reopened around 10:30 p.m. 

No other information was available. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.