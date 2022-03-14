Pedestrian struck NW of Tucson

A collision involving a pedestrian and at least one vehicle continues to affect traffic on Tucson's northwest side, officials say.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has provided no details about the crash on West Ina Road between North Shannon and North Mona Lisa roads. But a section of Ina remained closed early this afternoon.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.