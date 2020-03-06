2 people bitten by animals in separate incidents in Southern Arizona Thursday

Two people were bitten by animals in separate incidents in Southern Arizona yesterday, wildlife officials say.

A fox bit a person on the ankle in Sabino Canyon on Thursday, according to Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman Mark Hart. In another incident, a skunk bit a man in the face while he was asleep at a campground near the Arizona Trail in the Santa Rita Mountains.

Both incidents happened within an hour of each other, Hart said.

In both incidents, the bite victims killed the animals after feeling that the animals' behaviors were abnormal. The animals are being tested for rabies.

Both bite victims are getting treated for possible rabies.

Anyone needing Game and Fish assistance should call 623-236-7201.

