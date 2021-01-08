 Skip to main content
Pima County Assessor tests positive for COVID-19
Newly-elected Pima County Assessor Suzanne Droubie has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed Friday, adding to the growing number of county employees to contract the infection over the last month.

Droubie and her husband were reportedly diagnosed with the virus shortly after Christmas and have been quarantining at home with mild symptoms. Droubie worked from home during her first week as an elected official, but expects to return to her office next week.

The assessor is one of 475 county employees to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began, according to Pima County’s most recent data. That number has increased significantly in recent weeks, with more than 210 cases occurring in the last four weeks alone.

In an effort to reduce transmission among employees, the county implemented a three-week stay-at-home plan for about 20% of its workforce, which is scheduled to end Monday, Jan. 11. The county’s highest infection rates can be found among essential workers, including about 190 employees from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Suzanne Droubie, Pima County Assessor

 Provided

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com

On Twitter: @JasmineADemers

